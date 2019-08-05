As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shares Rose, Scott & Selber Trimmed Holding by $1.70 Million; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Stake by $6.71 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 42,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 174,245 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22 million, down from 217,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $169.13. About 8.35 million shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $260.52. About 287,719 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Inc reported 3,814 shares. Birinyi Associate Inc accumulated 0.6% or 8,900 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Incline Glob Mgmt Lc holds 127,306 shares. Mairs And, a Minnesota-based fund reported 668,210 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.71% or 198,858 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested in 0.61% or 13.07M shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.18M shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 53,546 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Biondo Advisors Limited reported 1,650 shares. Woodstock Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,840 shares. Panagora Asset reported 1.70M shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank invested in 41,965 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 227,001 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 29.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 45,485 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset Management has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 5,491 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 3,583 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 0.42% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,949 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 79,019 shares. Tekla Capital Ltd Liability owns 63,654 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mackay Shields Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 13,424 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Meiji Yasuda Life Communications owns 2,139 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kcm Advisors Ltd Company holds 935 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 1,250 shares. Patten has 9,243 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Wms Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

