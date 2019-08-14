As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Boosted Its Stake by $1.09 Million; Lam Research (LRCX) Stake Held by Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 1228.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 5,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $273.56. About 119,142 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 159,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511.22 million, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $198.91. About 587,607 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 6,265 shares. Weiss Multi owns 45,000 shares. Oaktop Management Ii LP stated it has 316,504 shares or 11.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Earnest Lc holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btc Mngmt reported 13,902 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tompkins Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cap Invsts owns 1.46M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Maverick owns 37,210 shares. E&G Advsr LP holds 0.4% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 58,859 shares to 433,125 shares, valued at $28.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 82,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13M shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 7,200 shares to 100 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 54,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd has 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund holds 0.08% or 1,710 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 20,451 were accumulated by Mitchell Cap Mgmt. Cardinal Capital Mngmt reported 1.12% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 83 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 0.04% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cacti Asset Ltd Liability owns 4,054 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 17,083 are owned by Raymond James Svcs Advisors. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.69% or 45,870 shares. Essex Financial Serv holds 2,874 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.07% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Acg Wealth accumulated 15,705 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.