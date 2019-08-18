As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Holder American Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Raffles Associates LP Lowered Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position by $483,240; Stock Price Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 11,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 474,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.05M, down from 485,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 403,484 shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 108,669 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn accumulated 0% or 16,000 shares. 55,976 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Management. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 148 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 207,130 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 14,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 3,165 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Teton Inc has invested 0.54% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.61% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 630 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 9,200 shares. Blackrock reported 923,397 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 31.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10,574 shares to 377,307 shares, valued at $30.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) by 95,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 12,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stanley holds 22,885 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has 1.09 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 19,946 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt owns 10,400 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 14 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 12,976 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,881 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 26,392 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,360 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 915 shares in its portfolio.

