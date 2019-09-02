As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Market Value Rose, Holder Scott & Selber Cut Its Position by $1.70 Million; Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Its American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Stake by $438,600; Share Value Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 3.20 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.19% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 33,888 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company owns 435,109 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 14,663 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.88 million shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt has invested 2.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 149,605 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 4,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 13,736 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 524,502 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Caprock Gru has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 13,263 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 82,546 shares. 12,772 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Company.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc by 92,446 shares to 111,591 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $920.61M for 12.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $96.03 million for 64.10 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,733 shares stake. Kornitzer Inc Ks invested in 159,871 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 0.19% or 176,511 shares. Shell Asset Management, a Netherlands-based fund reported 4,949 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 1,328 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest reported 113,081 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.06% or 500 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 12,200 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.69% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 377,754 are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Numerixs Technologies stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 4,000 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).