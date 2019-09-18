As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Cut by $522,500 Its Holding; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lifted Its Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding by $1.36 Million as Market Value Declined

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 61,754 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00M, down from 63,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $271.86. About 303,523 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 14,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 123,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, up from 108,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 352,069 shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 12,853 shares to 99,423 shares, valued at $19.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 435,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,918 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.