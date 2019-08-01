As Idex (IEX) Valuation Rose, Raymond James & Associates Decreased by $1.80 Million Its Holding; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Valuation Rose, Holder V3 Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $2.02 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 866,157 shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 11,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 67,165 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, down from 79,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.23. About 537,500 shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 545,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $56.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 35,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Management Communication reported 0.02% stake. First Personal Fin Services holds 0% or 35 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). North Star Inv Mngmt holds 9,748 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na reported 1,484 shares. 590,934 are owned by Congress Asset Management Co Ma. Utah Retirement holds 14,426 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 10,200 are owned by Bard Assocs. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). New York-based M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3,110 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 527 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gp owns 12,684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 28.81 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 975 shares to 20,464 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jernigan Cap Inc by 15,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).