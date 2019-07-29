As Idex (IEX) Valuation Rose, Leucadia National Cut by $516,873 Its Holding; Cim Investment Mangement Trimmed Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $382,627 as Share Price Declined

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,131 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 16,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 757,740 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,175 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co owns 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 2,291 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,221 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hahn Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 65,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 246 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 10,684 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 122,007 shares. Paloma Partners reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Amer Century Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 13,130 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0.06% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 39 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.53 million for 28.91 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 757 shares to 2,665 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Ltd owns 72,501 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Harvey Invest Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,347 shares. Burns J W And Inc holds 0.79% or 68,260 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Co owns 4,649 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 0.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First State Bank Trust holds 1.15% or 38,949 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 408,527 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 22,336 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 178,007 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Trust Com invested in 10,848 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 36,440 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 1.13M shares. Northstar Advsr Ltd owns 38,430 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.