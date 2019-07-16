As Idex (IEX) Valuation Rose, Cabot Wealth Management Boosted Stake; As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Rose, Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased Holding by $7.39 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 23,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 50,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $302.29. About 3.52M shares traded or 219.05% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $169.18. About 201,875 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,668 shares to 13,259 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,473 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 486,400 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech reported 0.12% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 3,110 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 208,114 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested 0.51% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Cibc Asset owns 2,752 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% or 93,518 shares in its portfolio. Hahn Cap Ltd Company accumulated 65,141 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 251,874 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 6,634 shares. Capital Guardian has 160,154 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Ltd has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 25,393 shares. 1,880 were accumulated by Old National Bank In. Korea Inv stated it has 65,151 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of stock or 3,300 shares. On Friday, February 1 Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 124 shares. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 30,535 shares to 215,981 shares, valued at $59.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability New York has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lazard Asset Ltd Llc invested in 22,445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 6,690 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 28,002 shares. Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.55% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 171,800 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Salem Counselors has invested 0.22% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Whittier Tru holds 0.03% or 2,697 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl reported 185 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Susquehanna Int Llp owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 10,656 shares. Bender Robert And Associates has invested 7.8% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 1,893 were reported by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company. C Ww Group A S has 14,505 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oak Associate Oh reported 0.11% stake.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80 million for 53.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.