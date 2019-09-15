As Idex (IEX) Stock Value Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Its Position; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Increased Position

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 9,530 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $170.88. About 373,096 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 34,881 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 31,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00M shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 29.26 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

