As Idex (IEX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding; Cooke & Bieler LP Raised Its Mednax (MD) Stake by $8.91 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Mednax (MD) by 40.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 330,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.98 million, up from 810,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Mednax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 710,197 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $162.03. About 689,601 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mednax Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MEDNAX’s American Anesthesiology to Exhibit at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists 2019 Annual Congress August 11-13 – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “MEDNAX 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019 – Insurance News Net” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfenex Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Lorianne Masuoka, M.D. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 158,910 shares to 916,760 shares, valued at $24.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,552 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Ft.com published: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IDEX Corp (IEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 8.05 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 2,128 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.02% or 19,380 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs owns 9,275 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab reported 5,715 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 194,163 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Nomura Asset owns 11,770 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,752 shares. 57,544 are owned by Bb&T. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.13% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 2,724 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 15,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 1.17% or 590,934 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 757,740 shares.