As Idex (IEX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Its Holding by $531,822; Haverford Financial Services Holds Position in Fedex (FDX)

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $162.53. About 261,267 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 19,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 51,503 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 32,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $149.41. About 1.34 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wagner Bowman Management reported 7,470 shares. Underhill Invest Ltd Llc holds 42,690 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 735 shares stake. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nordea Invest holds 1.55M shares. Portland Glob Advsr, Maine-based fund reported 18,503 shares. 18,942 are held by Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 1.83 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cabot holds 1,300 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 3,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northstar Gru Inc accumulated 1,302 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated reported 20,620 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 3,438 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares to 69,916 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 101,944 shares to 336,598 shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 126,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Atn Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 866,810 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 18,167 shares. 81,792 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability. 1.94 million were accumulated by Atlanta Capital Management L L C. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 41 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.12% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 51,462 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.56M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 757,740 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 51,595 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8,069 shares. 44,954 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Sit Inv Assocs owns 9,275 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

