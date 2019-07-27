As Idex (IEX) Stock Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Trimmed Its Position by $531,822; Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Holding as Shares Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 626,005 shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 73,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 170,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 652,620 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 47.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atn Intl Inc by 63,541 shares to 182,979 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 255,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Machy Inc (NASDAQ:TITN).

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ABR’s profit will be $25.68M for 11.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.