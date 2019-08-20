As Idex (IEX) Stock Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Its Holding by $531,822; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Boosted Holding

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $165.09. About 231,754 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 10,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 364,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.94 million, up from 353,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 9.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEX acquires Velcora Holding for SEK1.28B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Ft.com published: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ challenger IEX struggles in quest to transform trading – Financial Times” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “A war of words between 2 of America’s stock exchanges has taken a strange twist – Business Insider” with publication date: March 13, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% or 868,125 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs LP has 118,341 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 0.12% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 3.48M shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sit Associate Inc holds 9,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Inc invested in 4,909 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.01% or 3,150 shares. Intl Ca accumulated 18,791 shares. 76,857 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Champlain Inv Prtn Ltd Liability has 866,810 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 427,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 951,835 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 757,740 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 20 are held by Tortoise Capital Advsr Lc.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 118,720 shares to 397,155 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 128,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.26 million for 28.27 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Forbes J M & Llp invested in 3.59% or 142,251 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.46 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 1.93M shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated invested in 2.74% or 382,977 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 7.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 379,978 shares. Birinyi Associate reported 48,450 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 3.82M shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated reported 76,858 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability stated it has 9.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset Lc holds 1.33% or 84,860 shares in its portfolio. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.25M shares. Private Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 115,681 shares. Moreover, Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 1.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).