As Idex (IEX) Stock Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Position; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position in Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by $1.05 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 626,005 shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 45.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 55,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 101,489 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 68,858 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 3,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 20,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 866,810 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 18,167 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 51,595 shares. 39 are owned by Earnest Lc. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Jennison Assoc Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.23% or 42,932 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.04% or 13,353 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% or 71,124 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 8,962 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 123,681 shares to 414,678 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 221,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Battle over stock-exchange fees heats up with latest salvo from â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ notable IEX – MarketWatch” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ challenger IEX struggles in quest to transform trading – Financial Times” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Grassi Investment Management owns 34,650 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability stated it has 5,995 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 23,042 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company reported 229,144 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 117 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 86,350 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Ipswich Invest holds 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 11,490 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 173 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Birinyi Assocs Inc stated it has 6,050 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hartford Mngmt Co reported 210,211 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has 0.98% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 236,680 shares.