As Idex (IEX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Cut by $531,822 Its Holding; Mednax (MD) Market Valuation Declined While Brandes Investment Partners LP Lifted Stake by $585,171

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 77.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 21,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 28,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 339,019 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $170.64. About 320,062 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 118,020 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 58,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.81 million for 28.63 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 41,398 shares. Guardian Tru has 0.32% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 160,154 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Amp Cap Ltd reported 25,393 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Cap Research Glob owns 170,432 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 22,178 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 38,785 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Limited has 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 5,137 are owned by Hilltop Holdings. Twin Tree LP reported 863 shares. Bard Associates owns 10,200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 15,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).