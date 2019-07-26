As Idex (IEX) Shares Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Upped Holding by $3.61 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Shares Rose While Hanson Mcclain Increased Stake

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 3.66 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 23,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,002 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.01M, up from 266,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $165.23. About 439,677 shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 228,302 shares to 9.91 million shares, valued at $616.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 49,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.06% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 8,012 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 122,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 2,038 shares. Hahn Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 65,141 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 46,699 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 7,290 shares. Capital Ca accumulated 12,991 shares or 0.23% of the stock. First Personal Services reported 35 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 20 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth has 88 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.12% stake.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 9,077 shares to 10,651 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 9,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,873 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kensico Mngmt has invested 1.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glendon Mgmt LP owns 3.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 699,282 shares. 16,136 are held by Qs Investors Llc. 1.33 million are held by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co. Ubs Asset Americas holds 734,932 shares. Silver Point Cap Lp owns 13.46M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Goldman Sachs holds 3.66 million shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) accumulated 41,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 37,500 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. 27,197 are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 58,744 shares. Abrams Capital Mngmt Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25.00 million shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 0% stake.