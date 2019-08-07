As Idex (IEX) Shares Rose, Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake by $442,279; Terex New (TEX) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Cut Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 35,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 679,558 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, down from 714,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 882,315 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.58. About 707,691 shares traded or 77.31% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terex Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Jennison Assocs Llc has 0.02% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 697,814 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.01% or 6.77M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc, Texas-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,766 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 61,377 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% or 14,316 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 670,587 shares. Cibc World has 108,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,613 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 12,956 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 12,066 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 73,574 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $78.31 million activity. 7 shares were bought by BARR KEVIN A, worth $215 on Friday, February 8. HENRY BRIAN J bought 75 shares worth $2,309. On Thursday, March 7 the insider SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $12,754.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Driehaus Management has 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 68,858 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 38,785 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc owns 31,879 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.05% or 325,646 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Pictet Asset Limited reported 811,311 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. M&T Savings Bank invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 527 shares. Sandhill Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Sit Associate owns 9,275 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Bard Associate Inc reported 0.78% stake. Asset Mngmt One invested in 38,224 shares.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “‘IEX has sunk to a new low’: NYSE blasts upstart rival’s claims that it’s misleading its listed companies in brutal letter – Business Insider” on July 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11,242 shares to 5,473 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,129 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).