As Idex (IEX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Decreased Position; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Holder Shamrock Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 28.22 million shares traded or 105.56% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $162.83. About 384,589 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 27.88 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 62,844 shares to 209,476 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 209,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

