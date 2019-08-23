As Idex (IEX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed by $9.43 Million Its Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 157,318 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 392,248 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,419 shares to 12,862 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,872 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,221 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 3,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Lc accumulated 7,875 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 636 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 6,260 shares. Btim holds 0.17% or 83,415 shares. Yorktown Management & Research stated it has 2,350 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 13,353 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associate Inc has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Manufacturers Life The invested in 325,646 shares. The New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.54% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Paragon Mngmt reported 41 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.46% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

