As Idex (IEX) Market Value Rose, Capital World Investors Has Increased Holding; Knighthead Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $2.80 Million as Stock Price Rose

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 1.26 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 21,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858.92M, up from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 126,923 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 255,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 51,462 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Papp L Roy And Assoc has invested 0.44% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Brown Advisory has invested 0.14% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 6,260 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 68,858 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 18,038 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Company has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 41,152 shares. Fagan Assoc invested in 0.23% or 3,525 shares. 863 were accumulated by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.07% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia B Adr (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 332,415 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $144.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Technology Inc.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93M shares to 10.43M shares, valued at $185.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.82M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Us Retail Bank De owns 631 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 33,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.02% or 31,780 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Brandes Invest Prtn LP invested in 8.65 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 2.04M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 295,155 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 1.72 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 899,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Augustine Asset has 23,062 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 2.09 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 62,076 shares. Paloma Management invested in 0.17% or 485,323 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 0.03% or 1.73 million shares.