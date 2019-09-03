As Idex (IEX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Leucadia National Decreased by $516,873 Its Position; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position by $385,008; Shares Rose

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 6,796 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 10,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.74. About 88,211 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 24,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 187,649 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 163,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 159,119 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Com reported 0.12% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Meritage Mngmt accumulated 41,246 shares. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 0% or 1,600 shares. 9,748 were reported by North Star Inv. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 32,195 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 8,962 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc reported 7,875 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 12,278 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 184,267 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 7,277 shares. Old Natl Bank In reported 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Brown Advisory reported 334,238 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.54% or 83,750 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 42,932 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $109.48M for 27.70 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 253,292 shares to 157,066 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 134,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,251 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,438 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.41% or 486,555 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.01% or 634 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.44% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 283,741 shares. Mirae Asset Limited owns 59,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teton has 32,486 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 85,804 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 86,311 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 195,046 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,881 shares.