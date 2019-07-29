As Idex (IEX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; One Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $542,370 as Market Value Rose

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corporation (IEX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 12,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 712,749 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.15 million, up from 700,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 628,807 shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership invested in 7,200 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc Mkts Corp holds 146,890 shares. Bridges Invest Management Inc owns 7,737 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.02% or 12,331 shares in its portfolio. Park Circle, Maryland-based fund reported 700 shares. Blb&B holds 0.07% or 3,534 shares. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owns 19,320 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 65 shares. Azimuth Capital Llc holds 2,457 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,509 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 2,601 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.23% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.62% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 6,565 shares. 4.07M are held by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Esports Stocks to Buy for Fun and Profit – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Holistic View Of Nvidia – Life After Crypto Tumble, Growth Prospects, Valuations, And Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD-Nvidia Graphics Competition Heats Up – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With the Competition in the Rear-View Mirror, AMD Stock Is All Set – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 16,547 shares to 109,370 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 17,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,385 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 36,059 shares to 211,546 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 322,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “The New York Stock Exchange is out to crush America’s newest stock exchange – Business Insider” published on July 25, 2017, Ft.com published: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ challenger IEX struggles in quest to transform trading – Financial Times” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits – The Wall Street Journal” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point, Pershing Square Sell Stakes in â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ Exchange IEX – Wall Street Journal” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 51,595 shares. Waddell And Reed Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 743,783 shares. Tcw Grp has invested 0.09% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.07% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.03% or 757,871 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 239 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 6,895 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 347,464 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.1% or 54,424 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).