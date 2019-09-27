As Idex (IEX) Market Valuation Rose, Bb&T Cut by $1.16 Million Its Stake; Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Boosted Holding in Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 699.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 77,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The institutional investor held 88,499 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 11,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 39,678 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 50,775 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, down from 57,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 101,449 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 34,764 shares to 287,298 shares, valued at $46.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 98,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,132 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc invested in 39,009 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Seidman Lawrence B has invested 7.22% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 30,678 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 70,698 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 2.15% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 101,200 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc owns 156,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Morgan Stanley invested in 3,191 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 165,329 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo reported 101,061 shares. Int Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 15,468 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 46,338 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mgmt reported 25,495 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 2,133 shares to 20,156 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 52,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.73M for 28.21 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 44,309 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 9,748 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 240,550 shares. American Int Grp Inc accumulated 148,224 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 8.21M shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 44,814 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 3.48M shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.01% or 235 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs owns 195,935 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 325,167 shares. Dupont Management owns 122,260 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio.