As Idex Corp. (IEX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $6.03 Million; Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Holding

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 33,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 5.30 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.42 million, down from 5.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 18.49 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (IEX) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 39,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 240,103 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.43 million, down from 280,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.19. About 545,622 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares to 59,229 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 27.77 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 28,091 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill accumulated 0.08% or 31,879 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.05% stake. Korea reported 65,151 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 8,411 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 88,384 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability reported 6,827 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 3,100 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0% stake. Bamco Ny invested in 514,449 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 951,835 shares. The California-based Capital Research Global Investors has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Shine Inv Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,700 shares to 159,400 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 360,850 are held by Assetmark. Cadinha & Com Limited Liability Co has 115,040 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested 0.92% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Yorktown Management Rech Company owns 40,000 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 18.80 million shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards has 101,913 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Comm Bancorp invested in 0.81% or 1.28M shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 45,338 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 114,840 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Comm Lta has 1.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 115,191 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability invested 0.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 176,351 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).