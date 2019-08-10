As Idacorp (IDA) Stock Price Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Upped Stake by $1.12 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Increased Its Stake by $4.96 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 188.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 11,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 17,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 375,398 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services holds 3,734 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 2,645 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,000 shares. Tompkins reported 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 8,770 were accumulated by Profund Ltd Liability Com. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Principal Fincl holds 221,372 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated holds 1 shares. Asset One Limited reported 100 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 0% or 2,100 shares. Motco reported 685 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDACORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results, Increases 2019 Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IDACORP (IDA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Idaho Power: A Well-Run NW Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 3 Days Before IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, CWEN, GS – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 81,502 shares. 20,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd Company. Finemark Natl Bank And has 2,115 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corp invested in 0% or 78,672 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 137,952 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 59,540 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.15% or 10,300 shares. 145,270 were reported by Voya Inv Limited. Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Altrinsic Advsr Lc accumulated 1.18% or 108,085 shares. Eastern National Bank reported 1,331 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Grandfield Dodd Lc has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comgest Invsts Sas reported 12,400 shares.