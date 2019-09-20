As Idacorp (IDA) Shares Rose, Shareholder State Street Has Decreased Stake by $35.00 Million; Stonebridge Capital Management Has Raised Its Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Holding by $579,680 as Stock Declined

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 350,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.45M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 191,444 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 67.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 44,780 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 26,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 2.87 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $253.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,250 shares to 30,071 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 5,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,729 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, July 18 Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,104 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intll Group owns 607,809 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.23 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 301,972 are held by Parthenon Limited Liability. Leavell Investment stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Exane Derivatives owns 20 shares. Hendershot Invests accumulated 2.28% or 213,338 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 76,984 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Asset Inc reported 325,725 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada holds 3,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Whitnell & Company reported 14,400 shares stake. Oppenheimer And accumulated 74,565 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 9,398 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.26 million for 14.51 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

