As Idacorp (IDA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Raised Its Position by $516,681 as Market Value Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 10,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 86,168 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 76,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 12.24M shares traded or 197.83% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 23,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 302,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, down from 326,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.95. About 327,143 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 136,079 shares to 9.47 million shares, valued at $425.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 235,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 10,240 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 4,005 shares. Hilton Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 1,024 shares. 23,225 were reported by Clearbridge Invests. Us Financial Bank De reported 19,169 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 185,468 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Laurion Capital Management LP holds 0.02% or 17,813 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc stated it has 900 shares. Vanguard Grp has 5.71M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Corporation holds 64,304 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Cambiar Investors Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 32,423 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 85,734 shares.

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,705 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $67,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,317 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Lc reported 14,546 shares. Meridian Counsel has invested 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 238 shares. Blair William Il owns 61,784 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 406,497 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 1,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,062 are held by Verity Asset. 171,649 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Asset Mngmt Advisors holds 0.17% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 9,075 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Net invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Company accumulated 89,671 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Bell Bank & Trust owns 0.79% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 57,392 shares. Moreover, Woodstock Corp has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,401 shares.