As Idacorp (IDA) Share Price Rose, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Raised Prologis Com (PLD) Stake

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 14,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 364,039 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.24M, down from 378,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 107,565 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 1.03M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 207,701 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 89,928 shares in its portfolio. American Century Cos has 1.42M shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Putnam Invests Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 166,867 shares. Bb&T accumulated 75,831 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.64 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company owns 1,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 3.37 million shares. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 130,171 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.75% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,148 shares stake. Ww Asset reported 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Roosevelt Invest Gru has 1.48% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.71 million shares. Pnc Financial Svcs reported 10,221 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd owns 151,200 shares. Clean Yield Gru Inc holds 0.07% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Nomura stated it has 2,424 shares. Pitcairn has 3,819 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 32,423 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 1.17M shares. 39,714 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 4,000 shares. Caprock holds 8,936 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Regions Financial Corporation reported 3,014 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 237,059 shares to 451,491 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 49,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).