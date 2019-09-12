As Idacorp (IDA) Market Valuation Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut by $924,900 Its Stake; Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake by $4.51 Million; Market Value Declined

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 53.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 9,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 8,082 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 17,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.43. About 210,146 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 229,456 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.28M for 23.12 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.26 million for 14.32 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,627 shares to 15,720 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).