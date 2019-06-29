As Icu Medical (ICUI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45 million shares traded or 68.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc analyzed 2,657 shares as the company's stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,092 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, down from 53,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Icu Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $251.91. About 185,559 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500.

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Advsr Incorporated stated it has 95,478 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Llc reported 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Pura Vida Ltd Liability Com holds 73,619 shares or 5.83% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd reported 3,171 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 923 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 50,248 shares. New York-based Markston Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 125 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.37% or 99,655 shares. 12,116 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.04% or 7,907 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scout Invests has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Millennium Mgmt Llc has 326,635 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 55,750 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34M for 33.86 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 89,139 shares to 791,067 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 102,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Etf (VOOG).

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 49,395 shares to 611,182 shares, valued at $30.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.