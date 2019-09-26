As Icu Medical (ICUI) Shares Rose, Holder Putnam Investments Has Lowered by $27.25 Million Its Position; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Boosted Position

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 6,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,921 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.55. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc analyzed 108,568 shares as the company's stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 388,557 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.88 million, down from 497,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Icu Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $156.25. About 173,437 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $637.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares to 16,684 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan And owns 12,360 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha owns 21,913 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. James Inv Research has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Murphy Capital Management Incorporated has 0.54% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 26,294 shares. Blb&B Limited Co holds 59,062 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt has 0.32% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 71,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Co Limited Co invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt accumulated 26,219 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability owns 6,221 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Llc invested in 0.24% or 5,687 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd invested in 0.9% or 14,940 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Citizens & Northern has 0.71% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,328 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 18.75 million shares or 2.49% more from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore invested in 810 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.27% or 28,900 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 2,050 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 22,739 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has invested 0.05% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 4,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,043 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,800 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 5,519 shares. Meeder Asset has 2 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.16% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.41M for 25.70 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.