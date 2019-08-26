As Icu Med (ICUI) Stock Value Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Lifted by $47.59 Million Its Position; Ventas Com (VTR) Market Valuation Rose While Clean Yield Group Cut Its Stake by $317,079

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 199,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 374,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.72M, up from 175,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $164.43. About 66,614 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 49,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 779,618 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Investors holds 2,000 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research owns 28,415 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 2,925 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 511 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0.01% stake. 31,800 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Personal Cap Advisors Corp reported 0.05% stake. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 26,423 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 21,353 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. First Advsr Lp stated it has 90,395 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank has 411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 119,606 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 506,361 shares to 964,075 shares, valued at $77.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 175,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,057 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why ICU Medical (ICUI) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICU Medical EPS beats by $0.23, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 08/07: (CVNA) (STMP) (SYMC) Higher; (GDOT) (ANGI) (ICUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AIG, Kraft Heinz, SharpSpring – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Eqis Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Kentucky Retirement System, a Kentucky-based fund reported 15,573 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.21% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Com reported 0.29% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,750 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fulton Bancorp Na reported 29,020 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested in 0.01% or 22,126 shares. American Assets Invest Limited Liability Company owns 20,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company, Korea-based fund reported 15,775 shares. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 1.07 million shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.34% or 63,093 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc invested in 73,499 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7,681 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.