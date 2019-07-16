As Icu Med (ICUI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Redmile Group Cut Its Holding; Bridges Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Adobe Com (ADBE) by $2.99 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $247.95. About 58,595 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 11,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,959 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 21,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $306.24. About 1.16 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $90.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 58,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 9,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,954 were reported by Globeflex Capital Lp. Sei has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 6,462 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Cwm Limited Company holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 21,615 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 6,232 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc reported 29,813 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 102,247 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset holds 21,258 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 1,766 shares. World Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 923 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt has 0.1% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 27,407 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 8,774 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 33.33 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $363,285 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,440 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 246,720 shares stake. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Victory Cap Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 15,687 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation reported 32,432 shares stake. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,100 shares. 30,969 are owned by Jones Fincl Lllp. Bessemer Group invested in 0.01% or 10,976 shares. Lathrop Invest Management has invested 5.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 3,537 were reported by Associated Banc. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi owns 91,381 shares. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Washington Trust Bancorp reported 314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 883,266 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $3.45 million worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. On Thursday, January 24 THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 41,560 shares.