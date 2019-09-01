As Icon Plc (ICLR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake; Capital Counsel Cut Its Holding in Red Hat Com (RHT) by $1.46 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 145.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 59,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 100,874 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, up from 41,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 284,017 shares traded or 23.17% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,947 shares to 66,997 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 59,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,344 shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,485 shares to 331,677 shares, valued at $58.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).