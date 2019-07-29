As Icon Plc (ICLR) Valuation Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Upped Holding by $570,656; Friess Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Valuation Declined

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 226.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,048 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, up from 1,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $157.7. About 143,702 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, up from 59,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $253.13. About 1.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 18,045 shares to 33,511 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 128,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,349 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

