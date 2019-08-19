As Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Value Rose, Renaissance Group Has Trimmed by $410,856 Its Position; As Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Shares Were Volatile, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Position by $416,136

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 126,166 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, down from 129,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $158.23. About 8,262 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 14,745 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,969 shares to 105,451 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Icon: One Of The Best Picks Among CROs – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICON Public Limited Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICON Announces the Appointment of Ms. Julie O’Neill to Board of Directors and Confirms the Retirement of Professor Dermot Kelleher and Mr. Declan McKeon as Non-Executive Directors – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICON (ICLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ICON (ICLR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $94.10 million for 22.73 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

More news for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 declares $0.0435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” and published on June 03, 2019 is yet another important article.