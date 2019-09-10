As Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding; Idex (JEC) Holder Hahn Capital Management Lowered Position by $538.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (JEC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 485,902 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53B, down from 493,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 1.46 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 145.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 59,742 shares as the company's stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 100,874 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, up from 41,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $152.12. About 212,760 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company's (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 85,898 shares to 16,447 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 43,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,576 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,025 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Limited. Strs Ohio owns 153,497 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 16,719 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.04% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 20,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 290,200 shares. 9,678 are held by Blair William Il. Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,514 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,402 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 103,244 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 11,975 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 1,726 shares to 194,848 shares, valued at $27.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Buy Jacobs (JEC) Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News" on January 05, 2019.

