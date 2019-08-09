As Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Value Rose, Ativo Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $487,424; Bruni J V & Company Upped Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $4.91 Million

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $155.97. About 59,766 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 5.10M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ICLR or HQY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Icon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICON acquires MolecularMD – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICON Announces the Appointment of Ms. Julie O’Neill to Board of Directors and Confirms the Retirement of Professor Dermot Kelleher and Mr. Declan McKeon as Non-Executive Directors – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ICON Public Limited Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares to 13,294 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,559 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).