As Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Rose, Sio Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Sensient Technologies (SXT) Holder Heartland Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.12 Million as Valuation Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 29,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 135,086 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93 million, up from 106,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 182,997 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sensient Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXT); 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 8,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 30,530 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, up from 22,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.42. About 260,637 shares traded or 24.50% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 14,928 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 846,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Portland biotech firm sold to global drug developer – Portland Business Journal” on March 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICON Announces Release of ADDPLAN® neo – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICON Announces the Appointment of Ms. Julie O’Neill to Board of Directors and Confirms the Retirement of Professor Dermot Kelleher and Mr. Declan McKeon as Non-Executive Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 25,208 shares to 165,696 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 762,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,352 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).