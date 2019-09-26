As Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Has Boosted Position; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Fnb Pa (FNB) by $465,718 as Market Valuation Rose

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 13,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 188,889 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.08 million, up from 175,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 197,205 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 42,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 129,492 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 87,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 1.80 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Inc invested 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.9% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 698,249 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 732,122 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 793,418 shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 794 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 75,124 were accumulated by Cardinal. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 2.75M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 0.16% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 132,178 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Webster Retail Bank N A stated it has 250 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,140 was made by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13. 500 F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares with value of $6,109 were bought by Bena Pamela A. CHIAFULLO JAMES D also bought $3,297 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Tuesday, August 13.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 241,279 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,151 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

