As Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Price Rose, Ativo Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Palisade Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $2.97 Million

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $156.09. About 104,948 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 58.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 24,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 65,431 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 41,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 1.62 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 4,560 shares to 47,595 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 65,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,900 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 229,775 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 9,832 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.83% or 209,086 shares. Bourgeon Management Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,833 shares. 40.63M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp. Cetera Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 66,531 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 10,911 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 421,445 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Longer Investments reported 20,285 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ckw Gp has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 163 shares. 3,702 are held by Osterweis Capital Inc. National Invest Ser Wi invested 1.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bluefin Trading Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,217 shares. Barbara Oil reported 8,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 50,236 shares to 110,678 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).