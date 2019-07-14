As Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Boosted Its Position by $570,656; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Pzena Investment Management Raised Position by $340,134

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 2,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 2,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Scandal Unleashes Nationwide `Litigation Swarm’; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling; 05/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook asked several US hospitals to share anonymized data about patients for a proposed research project,; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Tied To Trump Campaign — MarketWatch

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 226.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,048 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, up from 1,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 101,965 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associate stated it has 36,305 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Eastern Retail Bank invested in 85,183 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies Inc owns 6,987 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,450 shares. 64,876 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Company. Noven Fincl Grp owns 3,400 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,735 shares. Tremblant Cap invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Comml Bank In stated it has 78,740 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 71,568 shares. Northeast Invest holds 199,727 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation holds 1,746 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 911,651 shares to 838,435 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 125,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).