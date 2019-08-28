As Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Rose, First Mercantile Trust Co Cut Holding by $322,864; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Stake by $8.09 Million

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 2,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 5,649 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 8,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.04. About 45,185 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 38,669 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 117,857 shares to 935,173 shares, valued at $63.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog Scores A Huge Refinance – Teekay Upside? – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “These 2 Preferred Stocks Are Like Coiled Springs, Waiting To Rip Higher, From Gaslog Partners – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hold Off On GasLog For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Closing of the GasLog Glasgow Acquisition from GasLog Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,804 shares to 5,584 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $94.09M for 22.13 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.