As Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Rose, Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Jlb & Associates Boosted Its Position in Packaging (PKG) by $347,490

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 145.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 59,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 100,874 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, up from 41,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 280,454 shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 90,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 87,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 465,346 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares to 342,069 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,171 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 72,599 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Sei Invs holds 258,243 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Llc invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 15,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Shell Asset Management holds 0.09% or 40,397 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 3,823 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 690,851 shares. Rampart Mgmt Llc reported 861 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 21,863 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 1,099 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc reported 10,013 shares stake. 4,640 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication Limited owns 2,711 shares.

