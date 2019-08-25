As Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Rose, Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $8.12 Million; Amarillo National Bank Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard Class A (MA) as Stock Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 145.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 59,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 100,874 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, up from 41,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $153.41. About 125,099 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 9,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares to 366,887 shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluespruce Lp has invested 4.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 43,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has 7,505 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Geller Ltd Liability Company has 4,457 shares. Lifeplan Fincl stated it has 77 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,165 were accumulated by Seven Post Inv Office Limited Partnership. 8,915 are held by City. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allen Lc owns 13,666 shares. Rdl stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South Dakota Investment Council invested in 60,500 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,130 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 856,437 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,947 shares to 66,997 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,036 shares, and cut its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Icon: One Of The Best Picks Among CROs – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.