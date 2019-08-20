As Icon Plc (ICLR) Share Value Rose, Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Decreased Its Holding by $484,568; As Gap (GPS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tyvor Capital Decreased Its Stake by $8.02 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 3,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 10,032 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 13,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.72. About 217,094 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 8.07M shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $94.09M for 22.52 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 24,150 shares to 292,960 shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VBK) by 2,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 774,063 shares to 994,063 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 123,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).