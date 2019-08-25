As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Valuation Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Boosted Holding; Capital One Finl (COF) Market Value Declined While 683 Capital Management Increased Position by $11.83 Million

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.21M shares traded or 213.45% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trivago N V by 2.15M shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Soleno Therapeutics Inc by 275,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,087 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corp holds 0.73% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 86,832 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 78,846 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 451,054 are owned by Invsts. Polaris Management Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 455,278 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 3,025 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 94,270 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 8,079 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt reported 110,000 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Co has 802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 297,878 are held by Amp Ltd. Delta Asset Llc Tn has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset stated it has 10,153 shares. Fdx Incorporated accumulated 8,623 shares. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

