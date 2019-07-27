As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Valuation Rose, Holder Js Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Value Rose While American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut by $11.57 Million Its Holding

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.12M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 30/03/2018 – ICICI Bank defends its chief from conflict of interest allegations

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.67. About 358,175 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 3,068 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.04% or 115,142 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 461,811 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc owns 2,467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,048 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 4,947 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Lc reported 11,855 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.45 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd stated it has 0.31% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Asset One accumulated 34,665 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 386,295 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Colony Gru Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 24,060 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lindners give millions to Cincinnati hospital for heart research – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.