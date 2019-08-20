As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed Its Position by $309,944

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 126,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 130,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 1.46 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 3.42 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED ON LOAN TO VIDEOCON; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares to 94,927 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.93 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 26,173 shares to 76,312 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 73,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.