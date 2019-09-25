As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Value Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.67 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Position

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 17,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.85M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 573,822 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 3.84 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.14%; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ntv Asset Management reported 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,158 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested in 0.38% or 52,326 shares. Nippon Life Ins Com, a Japan-based fund reported 418,450 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation owns 146,707 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,700 shares. 20,017 are held by Everence Cap Management Inc. Webster Bancshares N A accumulated 1,844 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 76,862 shares. 55.93M are held by State Street. Ci Invests reported 0.04% stake. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc stated it has 4,792 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Asset Strategies Inc owns 21,737 shares.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $584.50 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $138.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 139,948 shares to 870,325 shares, valued at $44.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 88,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).